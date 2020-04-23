Comments
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Rosedale United Methodist Church was undeterred by some vandalism and provided meals on Wednesday night.
According to the director of the food bank at the Penn Hills church, someone had damaged the copper lines that run to their refrigerators.
“I was a little hurt that people would think of us, or want to hurt us, for what reason?” Asked John Dick, the director. “We’re trying to help people, we don’t turn anyone away.”
The damage had caused the freezers to thaw and the refrigerators to warm up.
Volunteers managed to save some of the food in time for the weekly distribution.
Rosedale serves nearly 170 people but during the coronavirus outbreak, the number has almost doubled.
