PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sen. Pat Toomey has his own recommendations for re-opening Pennsylvania.

The 11-page proposal uses the hashtag, #PAStartsUpSafely, and recommends that some businesses re-open immediately with social distancing protocols.

Last week, President Donald Trump appointed Sen. Toomey to his task force to restart the economy.

Sen. Toomey is specifically calling for the opening of outdoor construction, car dealerships, plant nurseries, golf courses and re-starting elective surgeries at local hospitals.

“With the possible exception of outdoor construction, the governor doesn’t allow for any reopening until May 8, and that’s two weeks away. I think that’s a long period of time for businesses to be shut down if they’re in a place where they could safely reopen” Sen. Toomey said.

Sen. Toomey says his proposal shares “many similarities” with Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan, which was released yesterday, and wants to work with the Wolf administration.

