



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 10th Port Authority employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Port Authority said on Friday that a sixth maintenance worker at the West Mifflin garage has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was last at work on Tuesday and is now in self-quarantine.

“The entire West Mifflin garage was deep cleaned and sanitized by Service Master of Greater Pittsburgh today after consultation with union leadership as there has been a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases among maintenance personnel at this facility,” the Port Authority said in a release.

Employees at the West Mifflin garage will have their temperatures taken before their shift and be sent home with pay if they have a fever. The number of maintenance employees is also being reduced at the facility.

“We wish this employee a speedy recovery and our thoughts go out to all of our employees affected by the virus,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman in a release. “Our team is focused on this cluster of cases at West Mifflin and we have been working with union leadership to address this. We are doing everything we can to balance the safety of our employees and maintaining critical transit services that operate out of this garage.”

