PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and 412 Food Rescue have teamed up today for a food distribution for those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The drive was supposed to begin at 11 a.m., but it got underway a half hour early because of such a huge response. A long line of vehicles idled along Art Rooney Avenue, wrapping around North Shore Drive near Heinz Field.

Just like many food distributions, it’s a group effort to make it all happen.

Thanks to 412 Food Rescue, along with Sysco and the Steelers, hundreds of families are receiving boxes of food this Friday.

What makes this distribution a little different, people can either drive up or walk up to grab a box or bag of food. They get enough to feed a family for a week.

Something 412 Food Rescue prides themselves on, a lot of what is boxed up to donate is fresh. In fact, 9,000 pounds of fresh produce and dairy items will be handed.

“With the onset of all of this, we actually had a huge surge in donations, naturally because of some restaurants pulling back and closing, so we’re very fortunate right now and keep up with the demand of the community,” Sara Swaney, 412 Food Rescue’s senior director of advancement, said.

They have enough food for 400 vehicles today.