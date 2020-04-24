BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – State police say a man believed to be involved in the attempted homicide of an officer may be in Westmoreland of Fayette County.

State Police say 39-year-old Brian Soltie is wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

He’s also believed to be involved in the attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer in South Carolina last year.

Troopers say he could be in Westmoreland or Fayette County.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police/Twitter)

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

