



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A local senior care facility is making it possible for its residents to see their loved ones again.

Like many of the nursing homes and senior care facilities taking precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, Tapestry Senior Living in Moon Township is currently implementing a “no visitation policy.”

The facility is now offering the use of the newly-built “chatter box” on its front porch.

The box is a plexiglass wall meant to help residents reunite face-to-face with their families.

To meet safely, residents sit on one side while family members sit on the other.

Dr. Timothy Jackson, the medical director at the facility, says he saw a business in California doing something similar.

Within 24 hours of Dr. Jackson finding the idea online, the project was completed with materials he donated.

“The pandemic obviously has sheltered many people, and FaceTime visits and telephone calls just aren’t quite the same,” Jackson said.

Once pictures of the finished project were posted to social media, the sign-up sheet filled up quickly.

Tapestry Director of Sales Tara Rzepecki says 15 families signed up within the first few days it was available.

“Having them being able to physically see them in a safe environment was very exciting to our community,” Rzepecki said.

Tapestry’s front porch has now been the site of several family reunions.

The Brown family was able to visit with their father and grandfather Paul, who is a resident.

“My mom passed away a few months ago,” Paul’s daughter Kelli Brown said. “So after 60 years with her and now he’s alone and now we’re cut off, it’s been really really hard.“

Paul’s grandson Jake Brown also visited.

Jake said he originally anticipated being able to see his grandfather more when his college sent students home for the year.

“I should have more time to see him, and I haven’t been able to see him,” Jake said.

Thanks to the “chatter box,” the Browns were able to reminisce over old photos with Paul and bring him puzzle books.

It was a reunion nearly two months in the making.

“I haven’t seen him since March 11,” Kell said. “So this is everything.”

Tapestry’s staff hopes the idea will catch on at other local senior living facilities.