Raven and Reba are a bonded pair of gals who may seem like independent ladies at first, but they’ll warm up to you in no time! They get along very well with each other and other dogs, but these girls would prefer not to have any cat or rabbit siblings. Raven and Reba would love to go home with a family with kids 12 and older. And, at the end of the day they want nothing more than to relax in each other’s company along with their new family.

Luna & Butterscotch

Butterscotch is about 14-weeks-old. He was raised in a foster home with his sister, Carmel. Butterscotch is super sweet and friendly. He gets along with adult cats, adult large dogs and small dogs. Butterscotch is house trained, neutered and has all of his shots and just waiting to find his forever family!

Luna a 3-year-old shepherd mix. She is good with kids, and lived with other dogs. However, she is not so good with cats. Luna would be a great dog for an active family. She is very active and needs walked and exercised daily. Luna is a runner and will take off if she has the chance, including going through an underground fence. A fenced-in yard would be a plus for her!

