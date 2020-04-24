



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says that there are now more than 700 bald eagle nests along Lake Erie in Ohio.

That’s an increase of 151% in just eight years says ODNR.

The last time a survey was done in the state, there were 281 nests recorded.

ODNR said the reports were made during February and March and the effort was the first undertaking to discover the sites for the first time in 8 years.

“The bald eagle is one of Ohio’s greatest wildlife success stories. The nest census was the first undertaking to discover all such sites for the first time in eight years. The results show an increase of 151% from the 2012 census, when 281 nests were recorded in Ohio. The high number of nests represents the hard work and dedication put forth for Ohio’s wildlife,” said ODNR.

ODNR’s Division of Wildlife says they received approximately 2,500 reports from the public and that nest locations have been verified in 85 of the state’s 88 counties.

“The bald eagle is a symbol of American strength and resilience,” said Gov. DeWine. “The eagle’s comeback in Ohio and across the country proves that we can overcome any challenge when we work together.”

The bald eagle was once an endangered species, with only four nesting pairs in Ohio in 1979. After much hard work and continued conservation, the bald eagle was removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species in 2007 and from Ohio’s list in 2012 says ODNR.