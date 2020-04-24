



Homeland ” has been one of the most successful shows in the history of Showtime and the series finale of the drama airs this Sunday, April 26 at 9pm EST/PST.

The show stars Claire Danes and Mandy Patankin and tells the story of a CIA officer named Carrie Mathison, who is one of the best agents in the organization, and also someone who is unpredictable because of her bipolar disorder. Executive producer and director Lesli Linka Glatter has been on the journey with the show since it first aired in 2012 and she is so grateful for the opportunity to play a role in the show’s success.

“You only get a few of these in a career where you have amazing stories and the idea that you want to be in the room with the smartest people and not be the smartest person in the room, said Linka Glatter in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “We have these amazing, complicated, layered characters at the heart of it. Every year, we’ve reinvented the wheel. We’ve gone to a different country and started over again. I think its kept the storytelling very alive and very fresh. We meet with the intelligence community before every season starts. The creator of the show Alex Gansa always starts off asking, what’s your biggest fear and what keeps you up at night.”

While Linka Glatter has worked in television for a long time, she’s never seen a character quite like the one Daines plays in Mathison.

“Carrie Mathison is a game-changing female character,” said Linka Glatter. “She is layered and complicated and not one note in any way. She doesn’t always do the right thing. In fact, she is dipping into areas that are extremely difficult, but she is always compelling. She is always dedicated to the mission. She is as layered and complicated as any male character and when this started 10 years ago, there were not a lot of female characters like this.”

