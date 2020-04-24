Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Reckitt Benckiser, the company that makes Lysol disinfecting products, is reminding consumers to not drink or ingest their products.
“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion, or any other route),” the company said in a statement.
This comes after President Trump suggested that consuming disinfectants may help people combat COVID-19.
Reckitt Benckiser is also urging consumers to make sure they read the usage guidelines prior to usage.
