NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – One local printing shop is helping essential businesses remind customers and employees to practice social distancing.
Alpine Packaging in North Versailles gave away rolls of stickers to grocery stores and other retailers and they ask people to stay six feet away to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
“We just felt that these people are here day in and day out, how hard they work and we’re in those grocery stores right with them,” said Jan Lehigh, Alpine Packaging president. “We felt that this was something very important for all of us to share with them.”
Alpine said they spent the whole day on Thursday driving to different businesses to give the stickers away.
