



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is expanding its list of Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations that are offering curbside pickup services during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The expanded list can be found at this link, listed county-by-county.

In a press release, Board Chairman Tim Holden says, “Beginning Monday, we’ll have 565 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania accepting orders by phone for curbside pickup. We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available.”

The PLCB says many of the stores will be offering curbside service Monday through Saturday. They are taking a limited number of orders on a first-call, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. each day.

Pickup appointments can be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. those days, but some stores will operate on more limited days and hours.

According to the PLCB, “curbside pickup orders will be limited to up to six bottles per order, and credit cards are the only accepted form of payment. Orders will also be limited to one order per caller, per store, per day, and all curbside pickup sales are final.”