WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team held a pet food giveaway Friday afternoon at the Allegheny County Airport for pet owners who need assistance during the Coronavirus pandemic.
More than 1,000 vehicles lined up for the no-contact distribution event at the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., PAART says they gave away 43,520 pounds of dog food to pet owners in 1,013 cars. That’s an average of just under 43 pounds of food per car, organizers say.
“I want people to concentrate on feeding themselves with what little money is out there and with what help is out there. I’d rather people spend money on their own food and let us take care of feeding their pets,” PAART co-founder Johnathan Plesset said.
- PHOTO GALLERY: PAART Hands Out Pet Food
The Allegheny County Airport Authority co-sponsored the event.
PAART has also donated pet food to animal rescues and food banks in Western Pennsylvania and Kentucky during the pandemic.
