



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is holding its second emergency food distribution this week.

Today, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the parking lots of PPG Paints Arena, the same place they hosted a food distribution two weeks ago, they will be prepared to serve 2,000 vehicles.

This event is a team effort, with partners including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Allegheny-Fayette Labor Council, and the Pittsburgh Police.

The police will be on hand to direct traffic.

Traffic will enter the parking lots on Logan Street, off of Centre Avenue.

Walkups are not allowed and only those in a vehicle will be served.

Once on Logan Street, traffic will be directed to the lots where the food will be distributed.

Another food distribution will also be taking place today at 11:00 a.m.

This one will be in the parking lots outside Heinz Field and hosted by 412 Food Rescue.

The Steelers and 412 Food Rescue are planning to distribute 9,000 pounds of fresh fruit and dairy in Gold Lot 1A at Heinz Field.

This distribution is to help residents on Pittsburgh’s North Side and both those in cars and walkups will be served.