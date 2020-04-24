



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In times when people need a reason to smile, the Pittsburgh Penguins have come through once again.

On Friday morning, players Teddy Blueger, Tristan Jarry, Sam Lafferty and John Marino bought 500 pizzas from the local Fox’s Pizza Den chain to help families who are in need of extra assistance during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fox’s Pizza Den joined forces with the Penguins, donating an additional 500 pizzas for delivery to local community centers.

Fox’s Pizza Den and the Penguins players delivered the 1,000 pizzas to five centers in the region including — Northview Heights Housing on the North Side, the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania in McKees Rocks, the Turtle Creek Ambulance Station, the Tarentum Marina and White Lily Baptist Church in Chartiers City.

Assist where you can.

Donate if you can.

According to PittsburghPenguins.com, these efforts are extremely important during this time.

In a statement, Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse said, “We are proud of our players for continuing to step forward in this way to assist members of our community. During these challenging times, it’s important for all of us to come together in support of those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

On April 14, the National Hockey League decided to push the possibility of any further decision on the resumption of the 2019-20 season to April 30. Despite a variety of ideas being discussed to finish the season, no announcements have been made by league officials yet.