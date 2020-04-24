



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Facebook has made $175,000 in grants available to Pittsburgh small businesses, with an emphasis on investing in those owned by minorities and women.

Facebook announced the update to its small business grant program Friday, saying Pittsburgh-area businesses can now apply.

A press release says Facebook is placing “special emphasis” on investing in eligible minority and women-owned businesses.

“Within our overall US SMB grant investment, we are prioritizing 50% of grants to eligible minority, women and veteran-owned businesses due to the disproportionate negative impact that COVID-19 will have on these businesses, their employees, and the communities that they serve,” Global Chief Diversity Officer Maxine Williams said in a press release.

KDKA has talked to local small business owners who say they’re struggling and never received any funding from the Paycheck Protection Program before it ran out of money.

Another $300 billion was set aside to replenish the emergency loan program, but banking industry groups tell CBS the money is likely already spoken for.

Pittsburgh-area businesses interested in receiving a grant from Facebook can go online here to check their eligibility and get more information on the program. An application guide can be found here.