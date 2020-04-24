



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain showers will move through the area on Friday morning with the best chance of rain coming along and south of I-70.

So far, the rain totals have not been high for Pittsburgh, seeing only around 0.15″ on Thursday.

This is the first of three major weather systems expected to move through the region over the next week. The next round of rain is expected to move in on Saturday afternoon and stick around through Sunday. It will eventually wrap up around midnight on Monday morning.

Some isolated flooding cannot be ruled out as the second system rolls through but that is the only concern – severe weather does not appear likely at this time.

The high temperatures on Friday and Saturday will hang near or in the 60s, with Friday’s high set for 50 and Saturday’s at 64.

A slight cool down is forecasted for Sunday, with all-day rain and a high temperature of 53.

