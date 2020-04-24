Comments
READING, Pa. (KDKA) – Sheetz and Wawa teamed up together to provide emergency food bank relief to Pennsylvanians in need.
The two gas stations are often pit against each other in a rivalry that divides the state in two: Western Pennsylvania loves Sheetz and Eastern Pa. loves Wawa.
But on Thursday, Sheetz and Wawa joined forces to deliver 1,000 lunches in Reading and Nazareth.
Together, they fed seniors stuck in their homes as well as people and families in need during the coronavirus.
