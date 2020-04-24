PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Is spending all this time at home driving you a little crazy?

Well, you aren’t alone.

The former Steelers quarterback and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is right there with you, or as he put it, “Quarantine Crazy.”

“Now, it was fun for a week, I’ll admit it, but my cabin fever is about to reach its limit!”

Bradshaw’s song probably sums up how most of us are probably feeling right now, being stuck inside all day.

“After weeks of staying home and social distancing, I think we can all relate to feeling a bit ‘Quarantine Crazy’,” Bradshaw said in an interview. “However, it is more important than ever to remain home and stay safe. We will all get on the other side of this soon, but in the meantime, I hope this song brings a smile to your faces.”

The song is available on iTunes, Spotify, and other online music providers.

Bradshaw said the proceeds from the sales of the single will go to helping food banks.