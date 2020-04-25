ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — Beer dispensers are teaming together to put together a fundraiser for local families affected by the coronavirus.

Those dispensers are selling beer from the extra kegs they have that would have typically gone to bars and restaurants. The money from the fundraiser will be used to buy gift cards from Giant Eagle and other businesses to help those in need.

“You can make a donation for five dollars and get yourself a half gallon of beer, which is about five beers. So it’s really not a bad deal,” said Ariel Spencer, owner of Bear D Spencer. “And then any money that we raise from the sale, we are going to match and then we are buying gift cards. When we have these gift cards collected, we’re donating them to families that are identified as in need.”

The fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.