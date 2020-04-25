PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local funeral home director is reminding people to check on their elderly loved ones during this health crisis in efforts to save lives.

“It’s very, very serious,” said Antonio Pitts, who owns Pitts Funeral Home in Aliquippa and Erie, PA.

Pitts’ Funeral Home is one of the only mortuary businesses still offering burial services amid the pandemic. Pitts tells KDKA, he has buried more elderly people in recent weeks than ever before.

“It’s just a slow, quiet, and isolated death,” said Pitts.

Pitts Funeral Home has more than tripled its amount of elderly burials since the pandemic started, Pitts said.

The funeral home director said most of the elderly he’s burying are dying at home, in isolation, afraid to leave the house.

Pitts said, in these cases, many are missing doctor’s appointments, running low on essential goods and are not admitting to loved ones that they need help.

“Sadly to say, we’re just not aware,” said Pitts.

Pitts told KDKA he has other concerns that some of those passing at home, could have unknowingly died from COVID-19.

In regards to at-home deaths being tested for COVID-19 in Allegheny County, officials said in a statement to KDKA:

“Not all at-home deaths are being tested. If information about the person’s death or the person exhibited symptoms prior to death, indicated potential COVID, the ME’s office consults with the Health Department to determine if testing is appropriate.”

In efforts to help shield our elderly population from contracting COVID-19, Antonio Pitts and his team will be passing out PPE to them, in several local neighborhoods, next Saturday.

In the meantime, Pitts encourages everyone to call or visit (while practicing social distancing) an elderly loved one or neighbor to make sure they’re okay.