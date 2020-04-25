



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh warned residents to heed social distancing guidelines even during the nice weather.

“Beautiful weather can be tempting on days like today, #Pittsburgh. It’s best to stay home whenever possible. However, if you are outdoors take proper precaution and PLEASE be smart and responsible in our parks,” the City of Pittsburgh Twitter account tweeted.

Beautiful weather can be tempting on days like today, #Pittsburgh. It’s best to stay home whenever possible. However, if you are outdoors take proper precaution and PLEASE be smart and responsible in our parks. pic.twitter.com/nhhHAt3KCO — City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) April 25, 2020

KDKA went to South Park to see if people were indeed taking proper precautions, but several people were spotted without masks, which is not permitted in Governor Wolf’s order for all Pennsylvanians to wear masks in public places.