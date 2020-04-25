Comments
WEXFORD (KDKA) – You may have noticed an influx of yard signs congratulating local seniors for graduating.
With families looking for new ways to celebrate graduation during the time of coronavirus, Copies At Carson found a way to give back.
“Our business dropped off, we applied for the grant, did not receive it, and panicked about how we were going to keep our staff employed and bring our staff back,” said Rebecca Kasavich of Copies At Carson. “So we came up with the sign program.”
The sign program offers families the chance to buy a yard sign congratulating their graduates.
The company says they have received so many orders, they’ve brought back “at least half” of their employees.
