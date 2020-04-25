PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The COVID-19 pandemic has some pet owners concerned about leaving their pets at a kennel should they have to travel.

There have only been a handful of reports about animals getting the virus but the concern comes with interactions with other people.

“Is the kennel staff treating your pet the same way they would treat interacting with a different human?” Asked Kenton Rexford, a local veterinarian. “So, are they wearing a mask? Are they either wearing gloves or at least washing their hands in between every pet that they interact with?”

A kennel in Beaver County told KDKA their staff is wearing masks at all times and they are taking extra precautions with cleaning.

They also said they are carefully transferring pets from their owners to the kennel staff.