



NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – Dozens gathered in a New Kensington park Saturday for a vigil in honor of Mikel Fetterman, a two-year-old boy who recently died from injuries allegedly sustained by abuse from his mother’s boyfriend.

Surrounding a small memorial, the group said a prayer and released balloons.

Shannell Felton was one of the event’s organizers and knew Mikel.

She says the community is shaken by a life cut too short.

“A lot of anger,“ she said. “A lot of hurt.”

Some of those who attended, like Mindy Wilson, didn’t know Mikel but wanted to show their support.

“I tossed and turned all night,” Wilson said. “It’s gut-wrenching.”

Police say Mikel was found unresponsive last month and was placed on life support at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

He was being treated for a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, and signs of sexual abuse.

Police arrested Keith Lilly Jr., the boyfriend of Mikel’s mother, and charged him with two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children and one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

As of Saturday evening, no one had been charged with Mikel’s death.

“He didn’t even feel safe in his own home, his own bedroom,” Wilson said. “That was the most terrifying place for him.”

A Facebook page called “Justice for Mikel” is growing in popularity and has reached nearly 1,000 likes.

“It’s beautiful,” Felton said. “I love how everyone is coming together for Mike and fighting for him and being his voice.”

The group is not only calling for justice for Mikel, but for all victims of child abuse.

“We’d like stiffer penalties for child abusers, especially those who (inflict) sexual abuse,” Wilson said. “We want mandatory, at least 80-year sentences.”

According to police, Lilly is expected for a preliminary hearing on May 7.

The Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau is conducting its own investigation.