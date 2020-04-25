MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — Every night, residents living in condos at The Bower Hill at Mt. Lebanon have a balcony party while socially distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The properties’ two buildings – the Brackenridge and the General Neville – face each other and the residents sing and dance every evening at 5:30 p.m.

Alice Oakes, a retired nurse from St. Clair Hospital who moved to the The Bower Hill condos about 10 years ago, selects three songs to play every night.

“Whether you’re a couple, a single or a family, all of us are feeling isolated,” said Alice Oakes. “ This is just one moment in each of our days that we can share together, and be able to look forward to”

On Saturdays, the party moves to 8:30 p.m. for a version of the festivities – only with the addition of a flashlight show.