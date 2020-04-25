BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet is asking for feedback from the community on the grading guidelines for the fourth quarter.

Those options can be found on the district’s website.

The options were developed by the school board on April 22 and brought changes to grading due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were developed as a response to the statewide mandate that “every school offer planned instruction at every grade level for all students.”

The two options supported high expectations for student learning and provided special attention for students with high needs.

Families and guardians can submit their input online from Saturday, April 25 until noon on Tuesday, April 28.

The survey can be found here.

