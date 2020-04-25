



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a dry start to the weekend before our second round of three frontal systems brings more rain late this afternoon and lasts through Sunday.

A spotty shower is possible this afternoon, but much of today will be dry with high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Once the front moves through this evening, we end up with cooler and wet weather tomorrow with a high temperature in the low 50’s and falling temperatures through the day.

It’ll be soggy all day Sunday with widespread heavy steady rain with gusty winds about 20 to 25 mph.

Once this is over around 11pm, some areas south of I-70 could end up with an additional 1.50″ of rainfall.

No severe weather is expected with the rain, but a rumble or two of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Isolated flooding in poor drainage and low lying areas is also possible, but it doesn’t look like widespread flooding will be an issue.

Monday looks to be our next dry day, but staying cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid 50’s.

More rain arrives for much of next week.

