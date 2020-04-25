PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police officers from around the region helped celebrate some birthdays on Friday.
Pittsburgh Police partnered with Port Authority of Allegheny County Police, Allegheny County Police Department, Bridgeville Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Northern Regional Police Department and others for two birthday parades today.
First, they showed up in Pine Township with lights and sirens blaring for a twin brother and sister who turned six.
The second parade was in Bridgeville for a boy turning 12 whose sister passed away in February.
“From the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, happy birthday to anyone who is celebrating a birthday during the pandemic and can’t be surrounded with family and friends due to social distancing,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert.
