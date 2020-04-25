BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night, Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool got a special message from Joe Manganiello.

Chase Claypool was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 49th overall pick.

