Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night, Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool got a special message from Joe Manganiello.
The pick announcement from none other than @JoeManganiello!@ChaseClaypool | #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/JxygWTVxo7
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2020
Chase Claypool was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 49th overall pick.
Related: 2020 Steelers Draft Tracker
You must log in to post a comment.