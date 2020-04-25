Comments
Spencer Nigh, FB, Auburn
Christian Montano, G, Tulane
Trajan Bandy, DB, Miami
James Pierre, DB, Florida Atlantic
James Lockhard, LB, Baylor
Leo Lewis, LB, Mississippi State
John Houston, LB, Southern California
Josiah Coatney, DE, Mississippi
Calvin Taylor, DE, Kentucky
Corliss Waitman, P, Mississippi State (Southern Alabama)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have agreed to terms with 10 rookie free agents.
The signings were made following the 2020 NFL Draft.
Rookie Free Agents Signed:
You must log in to post a comment.