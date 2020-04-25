BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have agreed to terms with 10 rookie free agents.

The signings were made following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rookie Free Agents Signed:

  • Spencer Nigh, FB, Auburn
  • Christian Montano, G, Tulane
  • Trajan Bandy, DB, Miami
  • James Pierre, DB, Florida Atlantic
  • James Lockhard, LB, Baylor
  • Leo Lewis, LB, Mississippi State
  • John Houston, LB, Southern California
  • Josiah Coatney, DE, Mississippi
  • Calvin Taylor, DE, Kentucky
  • Corliss Waitman, P, Mississippi State (Southern Alabama)

