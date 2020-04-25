PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When the ultra-marathon known as “The Yeti Challenge” was canceled, a group of friends from the South Hills still found a way to get their race in.

One local doctor and six friends found a way to raise money and get the exercise they craved.

They decided to run a stretch of five-mile routes, with one of those routes starting every four hours.

All the proceeds they raise through the miles they clock are going to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

“The Pittsburgh Community Food Bank definitely needs some help right now,” said one of the runners. “So we looked on different portals and through Facebook, we could do direct donations, no fee, 100% goes to the food bank. We have topped out at $4,300.”

So far, they have run through Mt. Lebanon, Oakdale, and Mt. Washington.

The final two legs of the race are up in the air.