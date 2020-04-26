BUTLER (KDKA) – Church goers proved there’s healing in compassion today.

66-year-old Bob Hubert, Pastor of North Street Christian Church in Butler has spent the last year undergoing chemotherapy.

He was being treated for a rare form of lymphoma.

“The doctor felt like I had a 70% chance that it would never come back,” said Hubert.

But several weeks later…cancer came back.

Pastor Hubert said he’s spent the past month away from the pulpit as he undergoes his second round of chemotherapy.

Since the church is closed because of the coronavirus, congregants found another way to spread the love for their pastor during this rough time.

On Sunday the flock threw Pastor Hubert a parade.

They rolled passed Pastor “PB” Hubert’s house in a formation of several dozen cars. Many donned t-shirts with his name and held signs from the car windows with words of encouragement!

The pastor told KDKA he was totally surprised by today’s events. He plans on a successful second round of treatments and healing.

“Christ shows us how to live and he shows us how to die and I’m not planning on checking out just yet,” said Hubert.