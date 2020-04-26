



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A medical student from Pittsburgh volunteering in New York City hospitals is now spearheading an effort to help local healthcare workers feeling stretched thin.

J. Bruce is a fourth-year medical student at Ross University and recently established a Pittsburgh chapter of COVIDsitters after hearing healthcare workers were concerned about finding childcare.

“While you take care of us, we take care of you,” Bruce said of the organization.

COVIDsitters provides free services to healthcare workers, including childcare, tutoring, pet sitting, and grocery shopping.

“Things that will be able to help them not be so stressed out while they’re on the front lines,” he said.

The organization originated in Minnesota and has spread to several major cities.

While establishing Pittsburgh’s chapter of COVIDsitters, Bruce continues to volunteer in New York City, one of the areas hit hardest by the coronavirus.

”You can hear the birds inside the city which is an unusual thing when you think about New York City,” he said. ”So, it’s been surreal.”

Even from afar, Bruce continues to think about Pittsburgh’s healthcare workers.

”I know how dedicated all the workers are, not just doctors and nurses but respiratory therapists, nurses aides, orderlies,” he said. “Everybody works extremely hard so I wanted to be able to give back to them.”

While COVIDsitters volunteers were initially meant to be solely medical students, the Pittsburgh chapter is expanding to allow others to volunteer.

It’s an opportunity for teachers or childcare workers to participate, but Bruce says anyone who completes a background check is eligible.

“I’m from Pittsburgh, so I understand how we Pittsburghers are and wanting to help each other out,” he said. ”So, I’ve been trying to push it a lot more that we can get everybody involved.”

Those interested in volunteering or using COVIDsitters services visit their website.