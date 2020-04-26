BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Homicide Detectives, Allegheny County Police, Local News, McKeesport, Woman Found Dead

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after finding a dead woman in McKeesport.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was found “with an apparent gunshot wound to the head” at the intersection of Rogena Street and Riverview Avenue around 5:30 this morning.

Her identity has not been released by officials at this time. Homicide detectives are investigating and ask that anyone with information contact the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Officials stressed that callers may remain anonymous.

Comments