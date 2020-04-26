



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh held a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Sunday.

As stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines have continued throughout the months, many colleges have decided to hold online ceremonies, postpone until restrictions are lifted, or do a combination of both. Here is a list of local universities’ decisions on how to proceed with commencement for the graduating classes. KDKA will be streaming many of the online commencement ceremonies on CBSN Pittsburgh.

University of Pittsburgh

The university held a virtual ceremony on April 26 in substitution for the in-person ceremony originally scheduled for that date. The university also reports that it will hold an in-person ceremony once it is safe to do so but said it was “determined not to let this class’s milestone go unmarked.” The ceremony can be viewed in its entirety on the university’s website.

Point Park Univeristy

After a survey was sent out to students, it was decided that the university would proceed with an in-person ceremony when conditions permit. When it is rescheduled, the administration said it will be looking to rebook PPG Paints Arena as a venue. Commencement was originally supposed to take place on April 25.

Carnegie Mellon University

The university will host a virtual graduation ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on May 17, the date commencement was originally scheduled. The university also stated it intends to hold an in-person ceremony for graduates in the near future.

Carlow University

The university postponed its commencement ceremony to Dec. 20, 2020. It will take place at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall at 12:00 p.m. that day. It also rescheduled its Baccalaureate Mass to Dec. 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Paul Cathedral.

Chatham University

The university has postponed its commencement ceremony originally scheduled for April 26. The rescheduled date for the graduation ceremony has not yet been published on the university’s website.

Duquesne University

The university will host a virtual celebration of graduates at 2:00 p.m. on May 8. A traditional in-person ceremony is slated for an unspecified date during the fall 2020 semester.

Robert Morris University

The university will hold an online ceremony at some point in May, but its website did not specify an exact date or time. It will also reportedly offer an opportunity for graduates to participate in a traditional graduation ceremony once restrictions are lifted.

Washington and Jefferson College

The college has tentatively rescheduled its commencement ceremony from May 16 to the weekend of July 31 through August 1. The Baccalaureate will be scheduled sometime within that weekend. The university will provide more details in the coming weeks.

California University of Pennsylvania

The university has postponed graduation which was originally scheduled for May 2020 but has yet to provide any more details on how it will handle commencement.