HIGHLAND PARK (KDKA) — Light of Life Ministries and GM Music are partnering together for a curbside donation event planned for Sunday.
The event is at the Rhododendron Shelter on Lake Drive in Highland Park. DJ Nick Nice, in collaboration with Grind Mode Music, will be broadcasting his music live during the event.
“I saw a lot of people suffering due to COVID-19, so I opened my social media page to accept donations. I donated all of the contributions to deserving families. I realized the aggressive nature of the coronavirus required an aggressive response in service. This is our response,” DJ Nick Nice (also known as Nick Schilling) said.
The organizations are asking that people donate perishable and non-perishable food, school and cleaning supplies as well as clothes.
The donation begins at 3:00 p.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.