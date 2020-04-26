BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – A man was taken to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg in McKees Rocks.

According to Allegheny County Police, McKees Rocks Police were called to the 500 block of Meyers Street for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man had been shot in the leg.

County police detectives learned that the man had been seen handling a gun outside of a home when a gunshot was heard.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

County police detectives were given conflicting stories regarding the incident.

They are investigating.

