



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,116 additional positive cases of Coronavirus statewide Sunday.

That increases the statewide total number of cases to 41,165.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

In addition, state health officials are confirming 1,550 deaths statewide.

In total, 157,428 people have tested negative for the virus.

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

A mandate is also now in place for mask-wearing if you are going out for essentials.

