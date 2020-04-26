BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A volunteer with Pittsburgh Public Schools has been tested for the coronavirus, according to the school administration.

The volunteer helped with distributing laptops and instructional packets for high school seniors at Pittsburgh Milliones on April 16 and April 20-21. The district is still waiting on the test result but the volunteer is reportedly feeling sick.

The district warned families and staff to monitor themselves for the symptoms associated with COVID-19.

“As a school district, we are taking all of the necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during food, laptop, and instructional material distribution by requiring all staff and volunteers to practice social distancing, wear masks and gloves,” the press release said. “We strongly encourage any child or adult visiting a site to pick up food, laptops, or instructional materials to wear protective gear.”

