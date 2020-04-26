



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A soggy Sunday is on tap with widespread heavy steady rain through the day.

High temperatures are starting off in the 50’s and then falling throughout the day.

We will have some gusty winds about 20 to 25 mph.

No severe weather is expected with the rain, but a rumble or two of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Isolated flooding in poor drainage and low lying areas is also possible, but it doesn’t look like widespread flooding will be an issue.

Rainfall totals will be around 1″ to 1.50″.

Monday looks to be our next dry day, but staying cooler with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 50’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look a little warmer back in the low 60’s, but we keep the chance for rain each day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.