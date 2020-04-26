PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is in stable condition after being struck in the back with a bullet inside her home.

Pittsburgh Police were notified by a local hospital of a gunshot wound victim around 7:30 p.m Saturday evening.

Officers were told that the female victim heard gunshots outside her home in the 5300 block of Mossfield Street in the Garfield neighborhood in Pittsburgh.

It was then that the victim noticed she was struck in the lower back from a bullet that entered the residence.

She was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police officers onvestigating the scene and noticed two building that had been hit with gunfire.

There were no other reported injuries.

Police are investigating.