PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were taken into custody following a brief standoff early Sunday morning in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood in Pittsburgh.

While responding to Shotspotter alerts near Lincoln Avenue and Lyric Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Pittsburgh Police officers discovered an idling vehicle at the intersection of Laxton Street & Odessa Place.

Upon seeing the officers in the area, the driver and passenger fled the vehicle.

Police say that at least one of the suspects was observed by officers running into a nearby house on the 6700 block of Deary Street.

When instructed by officers to come out of the house, the suspect refused to do so.

With the assistance of SWAT officers and negotiators, the two individuals were taken into custody without incident following a brief standoff.

There were no reported injuries or shooting victims found.