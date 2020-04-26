BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s graduation day for nearly 8,000 University of Pittsburgh students.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the University is hosting a virtual ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The celebration will feature music, videos, and surprise guests.

The ceremony is scheduled to last about 30 minutes.

The event will be streamed on both the University’s Facebook and YouTube pages with celebrations continuing on their social media accounts.

Information on how you can watch the ceremony can be found online.

