PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s graduation day for nearly 8,000 University of Pittsburgh students.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the University is hosting a virtual ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The celebration will feature music, videos, and surprise guests.
The ceremony is scheduled to last about 30 minutes.
The event will be streamed on both the University’s Facebook and YouTube pages with celebrations continuing on their social media accounts.
Information on how you can watch the ceremony can be found online.
