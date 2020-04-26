



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh will be hosting a giveaway of essential goods Sunday in Homestead.

The giveaway will be taking place at the Best of the Batch Foundation.

The weekend of giveaways started Saturday in Homewood.

The Urban League helps people stock up on essential goods.

Volunteers packed hundreds of boxes with food and cleaning supplies.

“This is a community. These are regular people from the community, regular neighbors. They decided to come out and reach out and help their neighbors,” said Rashad Birdsong, a volunteer.

The Urban League says that all of the supplies came from corporate and individual donors.