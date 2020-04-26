BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh will be hosting a giveaway of essential goods Sunday in Homestead.

The giveaway will be taking place at the Best of the Batch Foundation.

The weekend of giveaways started Saturday in Homewood.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Timothy Lawson)

The Urban League helps people stock up on essential goods.

Volunteers packed hundreds of boxes with food and cleaning supplies.

“This is a community. These are regular people from the community, regular neighbors. They decided to come out and reach out and help their neighbors,” said Rashad Birdsong, a volunteer.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Timothy Lawson)

The Urban League says that all of the supplies came from corporate and individual donors.

