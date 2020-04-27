PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An 11th Port Authority employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Port Authority said on Monday that a seventh maintenance worker at the West Mifflin garage has tested positive for COVID-19. It is the ninth case of the virus at the garage.
The latest employee to test positive last worked on April 20 and has been in self-quarantine, the Port Authority said.
“The entire West Mifflin garage has been deep cleaned and sanitized twice in the last two weeks, most recently on Friday, April 24,” the Port Authority said in a release
Employees at the West Mifflin garage are having their temperatures taken before their shift and sent home with pay if they have a fever. The number of maintenance employees is also reduced at the facility.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.