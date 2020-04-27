



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Now into the sixth week of the Allegheny County stay-at-home order, for many it feels more like six months.

The routine of life have become the highlights of the day: dinner, dishes, noise and Zoom.

Mom and Dad, are you feeling a bit overwhelmed by the kids being home all the time? Sure you love your kids, but as Amy Porter of Shaler says, “having to be home all day, it can be stressful.”

Or as Stacey Shaffer of Highland Park puts it: “Taking care of a little one at home can be kind of challenging at times.”

Stacey says guiding her Lexie through homeschooling and trying to figure out how to pay the bills while her job at the zoo is on hold is stressful. But she concentrates on Lexie and heads over the Highland Park everyday.

“We exercise on a daily basis, we come and we walk and bike see the flowers, identify the flowers,” she says.

Leah Selekman and her daughter Annaley were having foot races on a walking path. Leah says it’s about entertaining and burning off energy.

“It’s getting a little tough having a three and a half year old all day with no playground or anything like that to go,” she says.

Leah is a nurse at Shadyside Hospital and fully understands people getting fed up with being cooped up at home.

“We just try to do our best. I know it’s hard for everyone,” she says.

The fact is, the longer this goes on the more the four walls close in. Charlie Horowitz has a studio apartment in East Liberty, which he says is difficult at times.

“Fortunately I have some friends who don’t mind putting on a mask and walking with me but I think what we’re doing is very important,” he says.

The experts say staying connected is critical. Meet a friend to go shopping for essentials together or go for a walk in the park.

Renee Knox lives in East Liberty.

“I miss going out,” she says. “I didn’t do that much anyway, but just having to stay in and confined to my home is the toughest part.”

Porter says the kids are just kids: “I just miss the interaction with adults.”

That’s what Paul LeBlanc from Wilkinsburg misses too. But he says, “I believe the scientists and the doctors and that’s why we have to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Sonya Smith isn’t happy with what she says are the rising prices of essentials. But at the same time she counts her blessings: “I’ve got Jesus Christ and a whole refrigerator filled with food.”