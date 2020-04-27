



DUQUESNE, Pa. — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is set to host another emergency food giveaway amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The giveaway is set to take place on Monday at the Food Bank’s facility in RIDC Park in Duquesne.

Food will be distributed between 12:00 noon and 3:30 p.m.

Traffic restrictions will be in place as they have been for previous distributions to help alleviate the back-up of long lines as people arrive to receive the food.

All traffic entering RIDC Park to access the food distribution must enter at the South Linden Street entrance to the RIDC Park.

A map of the required entrance can be seen below:

This is located opposite of Center Street along SR 837.

NO TRAFFIC will be allowed to enter the RIDC Park at Grant Avenue except for employees and customers of the other businesses.

There will be two lanes of traffic for the Food Bank on South Linden Street.

Port-A-Potties will be in place every three tenths of a mile to handle the large crowd.

Everyone is asked to stay in their cars to help the distribution run as smoothly and safely as possible.