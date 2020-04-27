



BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — A massive food distribution event is coming to Butler County.

On Tuesday, 1,500 cars are expected at the Big Butler Fairgrounds for the event at 10 a.m. on New Castle Road in Prospect.

Organizers say families will receive two boxes of dry goods, produce, bread and milk.

This event is a partnership between the organizers of the Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival and other non-profit partners, like the Alliance for Non-Profit Resources and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Two weeks ago at Alameda Park in Butler, the food bank put on another huge food distribution event for 1,000 cars.

The line needed to be cut short before noon, when food began to run out.

“There’s just so many people that are waiting for their unemployment checks and they’re unemployment money and the stimulus money to hit their accounts. And for those who may not have any other assistance to help them, this has been a really trying time for them. And we’re really happy to be able to come together and use our resources, from muscle and money, and help people get food on their table,” said Patti Jo Lambert, director of the Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival.

Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association gave $2,500 to provide much of the food for Tuesday.

They’ll also have 40 volunteers, along with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, to assist in loading the boxes of food and helping cars move through the fairgrounds.

Veterans and military families in need can also get help on Tuesday.

The Veterans Leadership Program will distribute food at their facility on Smallman Street in the Strip District. The event begins at noon.

