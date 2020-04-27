



PROSPECT, Pa. (KDKA) — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has announced a food distribution event at the Big Butler Fairgrounds.

It will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday on New Castle Road in Prospect.

Organizers say they will have enough food to serve about 1,500 vehicles.

Meanwhile, today’s distribution is the last weekly event planned for the food bank’s distribution site in Duquesne. The event runs through 3 p.m.

The Food Bank plans to serve about 1,000 cars.

The next food distribution there is planned for May 11.

Find out more about the Food Bank’s Distribution events by clicking here.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.